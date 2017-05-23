LEGO Porsche Set Gets Crash Tested Like A Real Car

This is a video of some Germans building and crash testing the 2,704 piece LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 set just like a real car, filmed at 1,000 frames/second. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that Germans take this sort of thing very seriously, and you should never drive a car built out of LEGO. That's almost as bad as the real first little pig you never hear about who tried building his house entirely out of imagination.

Keep going for the whole video while I Google whether it's possible to receive a negative star safety rating.

Thanks to yetzt, who agrees you can always rely on the Germans to turn a crash test up to 11.