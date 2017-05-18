Later, Earth!: Chanel Is Selling Luxury Tennis Balls (4 For $450)

These are Chanel's Spring/Summer 2017 collection tennis balls. They cost $450 for four and come in a leather bag because carrying your balls in a plastic tube is for peasants. Me? I have to carry mine in a wheelbarrow. "Because they're so big?" What? No -- because the tennis court I play on doesn't have a fence on one side because I backed into it with my truck trying to break an opponent's legs because I'm a sore loser and I hate chasing after balls during a match so I have to bring a bunch. Also, you're a pervert.

Thanks to vishal, who's holding out for inevitable $1,000 Louis Vuitton leather tennis balls. I'm just going to run on the court and steal these like a ball-boy during Wimbledon.