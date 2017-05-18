Later, Earth!: Chanel Is Selling Luxury Tennis Balls (4 For $450)

May 18, 2017

chanel-tennis-balls.jpg

These are Chanel's Spring/Summer 2017 collection tennis balls. They cost $450 for four and come in a leather bag because carrying your balls in a plastic tube is for peasants. Me? I have to carry mine in a wheelbarrow. "Because they're so big?" What? No -- because the tennis court I play on doesn't have a fence on one side because I backed into it with my truck trying to break an opponent's legs because I'm a sore loser and I hate chasing after balls during a match so I have to bring a bunch. Also, you're a pervert.

Thanks to vishal, who's holding out for inevitable $1,000 Louis Vuitton leather tennis balls. I'm just going to run on the court and steal these like a ball-boy during Wimbledon.

Guy Performs One-Finger Bass Solo With His Pinkie

Previous Story

Thank You For Being A Friend: Golden Girls Edition Clue Game

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, damn rich people, goodbye earth, i've seen it all now and I have regrets, luxury, make it stop, note to self: steal chanel balls and open an ebay store, real products that exist, sports, this is important for the world the world needs this, you've got to be kidding me
Previous Post
Next Post