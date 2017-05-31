Kid Driving The Homemade Hovercraft His Dad Built Him
This is a video of young Oliver driving the homemade hovercraft his research scientist father Paul built for him. Pretty sweet, right? Now I'm jealous I didn't have a hovercraft growing up. Or a Power Wheels Jeep. Or even a bicycle. I did have a nasty underbite though. My dad would always joke we didn't have the money for braces so my best bet was trying to get kicked by a mule at the petting zoo.
Keep going the video.
