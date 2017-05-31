Japanese Shoemaker Made Herself A Pair Of Pigeon Heels

These are several shots of the pigeon heels that Japanese shoemaker Kyoto Ohata crafted for herself so she wouldn't scare wild pigeons while walking through the park (seriously). Apparently they work too. Just hopefully not so well that pigeons start trying to bang your shoes. You know the last time I was on vacation in Florida a pelican tried to have sex with my leg, so that sucked. We went to Disney World the next day but I couldn't enjoy it.

Keep going for a bunch more shots while I sketch a picture of me flying into the moon wearing rocket boots.

