Incredibly Well Preserved Dinosaur 'Mummy'

These are a couple shots and a video of the incredibly well preserved Nodosaur fossil discovered by miners in Alberta, Canada. Hard to believe that fossil is 110 million years old, right? It doesn't even look dead, it looks like it's just taking a nap. Speaking of-- "Finish the article first." Fine -- FINE.

How the animal, a land-dwelling, plant-eating nodosaur, died is not known, but somehow its body ended up at the bottom of an ancient sea. Minerals kept the remains remarkably intact, gradually turning the body into a fossil. And when it was unearthed in 2011, scientists quickly realized that it was the best-preserved specimen of its kind.

"It's basically a dinosaur mummy -- it really is exceptional," said Don Brinkman, director of preservation and research at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta. The dinosaur, with fossilized skin and gut contents intact, came from the Millennium Mine six years ago in the oil sands of northern Alberta, once a seabed.

Fascinating. I still can't believe something survived 110 million years in such good condition. I figure after I die I'll last about two days before my dog eats me, just like I requested in my will. FULL DISCLOSURE: I only put it in my will because it's bound to happen and I wanted people to think it was my choice and not the inevitable end of my sad, lonely existence. *knock knock* Hold on -- that must be a friend at the door. "You knocked on the table." I could use a hug. "Awww, get over here." And a really deep kiss. "Nevermind." I want to touch your breakfast with my tongue.

Keep going for a couple more pictures (including an artist's depiction of what the dinosaur looked like) and a video.

