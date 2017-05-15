I'm Flying, Jack!: Skydiver Becomes First To Jump From An Ultra-Powerful Drone Copter

This is a video of skydiver Ingus Augstkalns using a 28-rotor Aerones drone to be lifted from the top of a radio tower to a height of 330-meters (~1,080 feet), and parachute back down to earth. How exciting. Personally, I would have ridden that drone as high as it would take me, hopefully to the moon. Follow your dreams, kids, that's the message here. "When I grow up I want to be an airplane!" I believe in you. Now where the hell are your parents, there's no way you should be on a computer unsupervised.

Keep going for the video.

