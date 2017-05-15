I'm Flying, Jack!: Skydiver Becomes First To Jump From An Ultra-Powerful Drone Copter

May 15, 2017

drone-skydiving.jpg

This is a video of skydiver Ingus Augstkalns using a 28-rotor Aerones drone to be lifted from the top of a radio tower to a height of 330-meters (~1,080 feet), and parachute back down to earth. How exciting. Personally, I would have ridden that drone as high as it would take me, hopefully to the moon. Follow your dreams, kids, that's the message here. "When I grow up I want to be an airplane!" I believe in you. Now where the hell are your parents, there's no way you should be on a computer unsupervised.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who wants to be the first skydiver shot out of a cannon.

  • Wilf Smith

    So now I'm wondering if you could pull off some ridiculous high tech high profile kidnap situation by flying one of these over an event - having some snagging / capture hook thing on it, then lifting off your freshly grabbed dignitary to parts unknown and a waiting blacked out van.

  • PROTIP: Skip to 0:50

  • The_Wretched

    The chute catch was a bit rough - he flexed full body and without control.

  • Akegata

    BASE canopies packed slider down/off open hard and fast, that's exactly what you want when doing subterminal jumps. Nothing strange there.

  • jodyberry

    Lame. Thought it would take him much higher than the tower. Not much more than a base jump.

