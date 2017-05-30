How To: Safely Escape A Rattlesnake You Accidentally Sit Next To

This is a video of Youtuber Nick TheWrangler demonstrating his technique for successfully avoiding a rattlesnake bite, after accidentally sitting down next to one in the wild -- a situation I hope I never find myself in. His course of action includes blowing on it (it doesn't move it all), brushing its tail to get it to move (which does work -- it slithers right into his lap), and poking it with a stick, which eventually gets the snake to move far enough away for Nick to jump to safety. Of course this was all very strange to watch considering there's a cameraman standing four feet away doing absolutely nothing to help Nick. Did he actually want him to get bitten? I kinda did.

Keep going for the video while I email a link to Dr. Jones to freak him out.

Thanks to JD, who agrees the best way to avoid rattlesnake bikes is 1) not living anywhere near them and 2) never going outside, just in case.