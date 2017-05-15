How Have We Lived Without It?: LED Animation Kitchen Backsplashes

May 15, 2017

Look at your kitchen backsplash. Boring, isn't it? I don't even have one, it's just a wall covered in pasta sauce and bits of food. Plus if you turn the light on in the middle of the night it become a roach race. Enter the Digital Kitchen Backsplash from All Things LED. It turns your kitchen backsplash into a giant monitor capable of displaying whatever you want. Based on several of the animations they chose for the video, it looks like seizure is a popular option. Hello, 911? My backsplash made me cut myself. "What happened sir?" I was slicing a tomato, then flashing lights and blood everywhere. Have you ever seen Blade? It was like that vampire blood rave. Quick question though -- if you send an ambulance is it going to cost money? "Yes sir, there is a cost associated with--" *click*

Keep going for the whole video while I find out if a good old-fashioned mom kiss is as good as stitches.

Thanks again to Jake The Worm, who's a really cool nightcrawler in my book.

  • In addition to causing seizures in some people and either mesmerizing or freaking out the household pets, wouldn't this be more time consuming to clean? I thought the point of the backsplash was that I don't have to worry about making a mess when cooking because I can just wipe everything down afterwards.

  • Xockszky

    And here I am with a boring, easy to clean and durable Formica backsplash. Hmmph.

  • tim

    The preprogrammed stuff isn't too interesting, but video conferencing could be fun.

  • The_Wretched

    Sometimes you can't make it to the club. But that doesn't mean you can't have a dance party in your kitchen.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Some of those demos made me motion sick just watching the video.

  • bigalosu

    Why stop at the backsplash. If you put them on the cabinet doors too you could transform the entire kitchen any time you want.

  • Andyman7714

    Good to see them expanding beyond the sports arena market. Just need a huge sound system to go with it. "NOW CHOPPING ONIONS WITH A 1.53 ERA, NUMBER 42, DERRICK JENKINS!!!!!"

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Thank you, thank you, Ive been putting in long hours of practice

  • palpable ovaltine

    That's pretty neat. But it's kind of ruined by the fact that the rest of the kitchen looks like ass.

  • I need this. I have always wanted to make macaroni and cheese in a TRON-like world.

  • Narcotic

    Making drunk/stoned cooking more interesting.

  • Jenness

    The only thing I would find useful is a recipe channel or the ocean, calming ones. I think the ones that look like fire and electricity are way too terrifying in a kitchen for my aesthetic taste. It's cool but I just don't see why we really need much constant stimulation in our lives and honestly think it's unhealthy for us. We need times of calm and should not have to build sensory deprivation tanks to get a break from it in our own homes.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    At least the seizure will help you mince onions and scramble eggs.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    no boobs, no click

