Holy Smokes: Video Of An Underground Water Main Exploding In Ukraine

This is some surveillance camera footage of an underground water main exploding in Kiev, Ukraine. I don't know why, but when I think of water mains exploding, I think of Ukraine. I wonder why that is. Could you imagine if you were on the toilet at a date's house when this happened? "Nothing would have happened." Sure, not until you needed to double-flush because those spicy nachos ran right through you and now there's no water for the second flush. Then what? "Climb out the window and tell yourself it's cool, she wasn't the one anyways." Exactly.

Keep going for the whole video with different angles.

Thanks again to Alpha Centurion, who can punch harder than that.