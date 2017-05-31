Holy Smokes: Video Of An Underground Water Main Exploding In Ukraine

May 31, 2017

This is some surveillance camera footage of an underground water main exploding in Kiev, Ukraine. I don't know why, but when I think of water mains exploding, I think of Ukraine. I wonder why that is. Could you imagine if you were on the toilet at a date's house when this happened? "Nothing would have happened." Sure, not until you needed to double-flush because those spicy nachos ran right through you and now there's no water for the second flush. Then what? "Climb out the window and tell yourself it's cool, she wasn't the one anyways." Exactly.

Keep going for the whole video with different angles.

Thanks again to Alpha Centurion, who can punch harder than that.

  • Xockszky

    That happens all the time where I live, but not nearly that explosive. It's a combination of the freeze/thaw cycle, and the fact that the city insists on using the cheapest pipe they can get to save money, but then they lose money by having to constantly fix the water main breaks.
    After a water main break is repaired, sinkholes sometimes appear, so wait a few months for "massive sinkhole swallows cars and buildings in Kiev" lol

  • That shit is gonna happen allover the planet as a result of overpopulation

  • Ian Karssen

    Just like watchdogs

