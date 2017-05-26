Guy Sets New Price Is Right Plinko Record, Goes Nuts

May 26, 2017

ryan-the-plinko-king-slash-crazy-person.jpg

This is a video of Ryan Belz setting a new daytime Price Is Right Plinko record, with $31,500 in winnings (people have won more playing the game, but only during special nighttime shows when the middle slot awards $20,000 instead of $10,000). He goes absolutely nuts, and at one point starts chanting his own name with the crowd. That was as bold move, and I liked it. The next chance I get I'm going to start chanting my own name, hopefully at a friend's wedding during the vows.

Keep going for the video of Mr. Excitement.

Thanks to Allyson S, who wants to get all the prices exactly right on the Cliff Hangers game so the little yodeler doesn't take a single step.

