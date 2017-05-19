Guy Catches Beginning Of Undercover Arrest With His Dash Cam

This is a video of some guy listening to (and singing along with just the chorus of) Pete Seeger's 'Bring 'Em Home' when he stops at a red light and, out of nowhere, undercover cops with guns making an arrest. Unfortunately for us, our cameraman takes off immediately so we don't get to see the rest of the action, which was a shame. Overall, I give it one and a half stars for a promising plot, but failing to deliver. I didn't even have time to finish my popcorn. I didn't even have time to BUY my popcorn.

Keep going for the video, but after he takes off you don't get to see anything so feel free to stop then.