Guy Builds His Own Solid-State Tesla Coil Guitar Amp

May 24, 2017

solid-state-tesla-coil-guitar-amp.jpg

Note: Keep your volume in check. Like, super in check. You know what? Just don't even watch the video.

This is a video of Youtuber nabzim demonstrating the solid-state tesla coil guitar amp he built. It...does not sound very pleasant. Maybe that's why amps are best built out of amp parts and not tesla coils. But look who's talking -- I don't know the first thing about amps or electricity, I'm just a guy whose mom yelled at him last week for keeping a toaster in the bathroom for cooking breakfast. You ever had breakfast in bed? "Yes." But have you ever had breakfast in the bathtub? "You're gross." Pass the granola and dried cranberries, they're in the shower caddy next to my body wash.

Keep going for the video but definitely skip around and definitely start at 10% volume.

Thanks to Ham, hands down one of my favorite iridescent meats.

  • Jeedai Infidel

    Part two of this video will be found when neighbors start investigating a bad odor emanating from his apartment.

  • sizzlepants

    So his amp sounds like it has a built in compressor set to maximum buzz-iness.

    Pretty sure it would be easier and cheaper to just build your own effect pedal.

  • Um..

    He clearly built that just so he could shock himself in the bawlls... right?

    Everyone else can see this too, right?

  • GeneralDisorder

    It sort of the looks like it's arcing to the pickups on the guitar which sounds like an incredibly bad idea. Feedback aside I feel like he should have a dedicated ground.

    Side note: electric arc speakers are cool as fuck and nobody is making production models (presumably because you can't produce any bass with them).

  • Jenness

    After the first couple of moments it gets real old, real quick. But I applaud the effort it took to see how this would turn out.

