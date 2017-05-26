Good Dogs!: Group Of Dogs All Wait For Their Names To Be Called To Leave The Yard

This is a video of a bunch of good dogs patiently waiting for their names to be called to leave the yard. I like how a couple of them have to be called in pairs. The buddy system: it's alive and well. I also like how the last dog, Echo, is too busy staring into space to notice his name has been called. That is basically me in dog form. What's that sound, anyways? "The fire alarm." So.... "You should probably evacuate the building." But it's finally not freezing in here for once.

Keep going for the sweet video.

Thanks to lizzy, who informed me she's convinced her dog thinks its name is Treat or Outside.