Fisherman Casually Pushes Great White In The Face To Make It Let Go Of His Net

May 19, 2017

great-white-nose-push.jpg

This is a video of an Australian fisherman calmly pushing a great white shark in the face in an attempt to get it to let go of his fishing net. It doesn't seem very effective, although the shark does let go shortly after, so maybe it actually did work. Also, I like dude's "F***ing idiot, f*** off!" at the end, I thought that was a nice touch. You tell that shark! You think it understood?" Of course not, it's a shark." Yep, so who's the real idiot here? "You." Exactly -- wait, what?!

Hit the jump for the vide

Thanks to Granby, who agrees one well-placed blow to the nose is key to surviving a shark attack. Or getting your whole arm bitten off, I can't remember.

Man Realizes He's On Live Helicopter News Video, Provides Impromptu Dance Routine

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: before even watching the video i knew this guy was either from australia or florida, fishing, get out of here!, i'd rather be fishing, meanwhile in australia, ocean, scram shark!, sharks, the sea was angry that day, yeah you did, yelling at things, you tell that shark!
Previous Post