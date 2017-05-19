Fisherman Casually Pushes Great White In The Face To Make It Let Go Of His Net

This is a video of an Australian fisherman calmly pushing a great white shark in the face in an attempt to get it to let go of his fishing net. It doesn't seem very effective, although the shark does let go shortly after, so maybe it actually did work. Also, I like dude's "F***ing idiot, f*** off!" at the end, I thought that was a nice touch. You tell that shark! You think it understood?" Of course not, it's a shark." Yep, so who's the real idiot here? "You." Exactly -- wait, what?!

Thanks to Granby, who agrees one well-placed blow to the nose is key to surviving a shark attack. Or getting your whole arm bitten off, I can't remember.