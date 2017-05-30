First Person Footage Of A Kiteboarder Flying From One Body Of Water To Another

This is some first-person footage of kiteboarder Sam Light (presumably Bud Light's brother) flying around having the time of his life. It actually made kiteboarding look fun and easy, and not the terrifying, death-defying experience I'm sure it is in real life. Just like the cowboys of the wild west, I don't want to die with my boots on, and definitely not with a board strapped to my feet. I want to die in my sleep like a normal person with a sleepwalking problem and a balcony door that doesn't lock.

Keep going for the dizzying video.

