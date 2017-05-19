Fidget Spinners: Apparently You Can Spin Them Too Fast

Note: Keep your volume in check.

This is a short video of a guy using an air compressor to spin a fidget spinner that he's clamped in a vice. Eventually, the spinner can't take anymore and flies into pieces. Speaking of -- I actually had my very first fidget spinner experience yesterday, and I have to admit, it was a pleasant one. I didn't realize the gyroscopic pull (probably not the right term but I'm dumb and failed physics) you feel when you try tilting it in one direction or the other when it's spinning. I liked that. "You bought one, didn't you?" I bought two -- one to keep stashed in my rectum so in case I go back to jail I have a friend.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to SteveMySteve, who once spun a fidget spinner so hard it took off like a helicopter and lives in outerspace now.