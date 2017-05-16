Feeding Frenzy: Guy Tosses Small Tuna To A School Of Predatory Giant Trevally

May 16, 2017

fish-feeding-frenzy.jpg

This is a short video of a fisherman tossing a small tuna he caught to a school of giant trevally (sometimes called giant piranhas despite the face they're unrelated besides both being fish -- they're not even in the same order of scientific classification). A veritable feeding frenzy ensues. Not for long though, they devour the whole thing in like thirty seconds. For reference, I could not have eaten that fish so quickly, although one time I did eat two McDonald's Filet-O-Fishes in under a minute because my dad bet me a McFlurry if I could do it. Obviously, my mom was out of town on business that weekend. Same goes for the weekend my dad let me jump off the roof with a trash bag parachute. At least the girl I liked at school signed my casts.

Thanks to HV, who agrees this is exactly why you never bring a tuna to a trevally school on show-and-tell day.

  • Kateness

    They didn't say grace.

  • Andyman7714

    They were moving on it the moment it left his hand! Holy shit!

  • KeithMcD

    The post copy started off oddly intelligent with a diversion to discuss the scientific classification of the fish then looped back to the randomness we all love of Geekologie Writer.

  • Meh

    I"m still amazed i can't kill some human and throw him in the ocean but this is alright.

  • Big McLargehuge

    I'm still amazed that it's 2017 and no one has developed a cure for vertical video syndrome.

  • Eric Ord

    You can do anything you put your mind to!

