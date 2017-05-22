'Ello!: Labyrinth Worm Slippers

May 22, 2017

labyrinth-worm-slippers-1.jpg

These are the officially licensed slippers that look like Jim Henson's creepy 'Ello worm from Labyrinth (previously: a plushie version). You can get a pair in one-size-fits-most-adults (pirates with peg legs excluded) for $55 from ThinkGeek. Alternatively, you can get a pair of flip flops from the drugstore like I did for $6. They were a great value. Sure the thong ripped out of the bottom, but I just poked it back through and used a bread clip to secure it. Martha Stewart taught me that. "No I didn't." Nevermind, it must have been somebody else. You did show me how to fold a fitted sheet though. Granted I still can't do it myself, but you did show me. Let's bake cookies. "Get out of my kitchen." Fine, but I am going to feed your horses carrots.

Keep going for one more shot and the scene from the movie for reference.

labyrinth-worm-slippers-2.jpg

Thanks to SN, who agrees the best slippers are fuzzy bunny slippers.

  • Jenness

    Cool but I'd never buy this because it creeps me out and the moment I put them on my feet my dog would lose it's mind and attack them

  • Meh

    Instawin. Loved the movie.

