Dammit Mother Nature, Enough: Video Of A Snake Regurgitating Another Live Snake

This is a video of a snake who, after feeling threatened by the humans filming it, regurgitates the snake it just ate so it can escape. And the snake it just ate is still alive. Indiana Jones would lose his shit if he saw this! Obviously, I'm going to email him the video and tell him its actually footage from an archeological dig. He hates it when I do that, but I can't help myself, I'm addicted to trickery. Also eating dental floss.

Hit the jump for Mother Nature gone wild.

