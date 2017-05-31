Counting Down From 100 Using Numbers Voiced In Movies

May 31, 2017

100-movie-numbers.jpg

Above: "34"

This is '100 Movies 100 Numbers 100 Seconds', a video counting down from 100 using only numbers voiced in movies (with no duplicates), in 100 seconds. You can see a list of all the movies used at the video's Youtube page HERE. How many have you seen? I've seen them all. I'm kidding, I've seen 64. Fine, 27. Kidding again, I've only seen six. I'm lying, what's a movie?

Hit the jump for the video of the numeric alphabet being recited.

Thanks to Marcus O, who can count to twelve on his fingers.

