'Chewbelta' Chewbacca Bandolier Seatbelt Cover

May 22, 2017

chewbacca-seatbelt-cover.jpg

This is the $20 Chewbacca inspired Chewbelta seatbelt cover. It looks like Chewbacca's bandolier, complete with faux Wookie fur. Obviously, it's the perfect seatbelt cover for letting other drivers know you're a huge fan of the Star Wars. It's also the perfect seatbelt cover for driving a Millennium Falcon. Apparently it is not the perfect seatbelt cover for strapping a sex doll in your passenger seat so you can drive in the HOV lane, because that's illegal, despite my best efforts to make the state of California recognize her as my legal partner.

Thanks to Mike, who I'm pretty sure invented the Chewbelta, for being a dreamer.

Fisherman Casually Pushes Great White In The Face To Make It Let Go Of His Net

Previous Story

Life Size Replica Of Final Fantasy Buster Sword Made Out Of LEGO

Next Story
  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    But does it work as wonderfully as the Tiddy Bear?

  • Draco Basileus

    That's it folks. The internet is over. Time to go home to your families.

  • Jenness

    Great now I have to Google to find out WTH is a Tiddy Bear

    Wow this is a real thing.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    You're very welcome.

  • The_Wretched

    It could use a trim. It'll just get nasty and matted as is.

  • Meh

    A
    B
    S
    O
    L
    U
    T
    E
    L
    Y

    Terrible.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: characters, chewbacca, different strokes for different folks, driving, fur, real products that exist, safety first, safety han shot first, star wars, sure why not, things that look like other things, transportation
Previous Post
Next Post