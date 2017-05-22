'Chewbelta' Chewbacca Bandolier Seatbelt Cover

This is the $20 Chewbacca inspired Chewbelta seatbelt cover. It looks like Chewbacca's bandolier, complete with faux Wookie fur. Obviously, it's the perfect seatbelt cover for letting other drivers know you're a huge fan of the Star Wars. It's also the perfect seatbelt cover for driving a Millennium Falcon. Apparently it is not the perfect seatbelt cover for strapping a sex doll in your passenger seat so you can drive in the HOV lane, because that's illegal, despite my best efforts to make the state of California recognize her as my legal partner.

Thanks to Mike, who I'm pretty sure invented the Chewbelta, for being a dreamer.