Boxer Shows Off His Hand-Eye Coordination By Boxing A Tennis Ball On A Rubber Band Attached To His Head

This is a video of boxer Vasyl Lomochenko demonstrating his very impressive hand-eye coordination by boxing a tennis ball on an elastic band attached to his hat. It's like next-level paddle ball. Which, for the record, I suck at. I'm usually only good for a hit or two before I miss a bunch and get so frustrated I rip the ball off the rubber band and insist I just wanted a bouncy-ball anyways.

Keep going for the whole video while I poke myself in the eye with my straw trying to drink a smoothie.

Thanks to Dave L, who agrees the real trick is doing it with your eyes closed while jump roping.