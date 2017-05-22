Awww: Google Home And Amazon Echo Become Friends

May 22, 2017

amazon-echo-and-google-home-friends.jpg

This is a short video capturing the blossoming friendship between two Google Home and Amazon Echo devices. Honestly, I was surprised to see them be so cordial to one another. I would have thought they would be more, you know, like a lot of the women I know. "Make believe?" Exactly.

Keep going for the video, complete with human 'Awww' at the end.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who made friends with all the digital assistants with the hope they spare her in the inevitable robot apocalypse.

  • sandul

    in "1984" these were to be feared, but today, they are sold as friends. Time will tell which is more true. I'll sit back and observe for a while, at least... until the day you 'can't live without it'

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Robotic hegemony is at hand!

