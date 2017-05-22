Awww: Google Home And Amazon Echo Become Friends

This is a short video capturing the blossoming friendship between two Google Home and Amazon Echo devices. Honestly, I was surprised to see them be so cordial to one another. I would have thought they would be more, you know, like a lot of the women I know. "Make believe?" Exactly.

Keep going for the video, complete with human 'Awww' at the end.

