Animated Music Video In The Style Of A Stop-Motion Cross-Stitch

May 17, 2017

This is the music video for Husky's 'Ghost', created by animators Jonathan Chong and Clem Stamation in the style of a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed stop-motion cross-stitch. It's not a cross-stitch though, it was created with computers, not thread. Still cool to watch though. And the song wasn't that bad either. Of course you probably hate my taste in music, so take that with a grain of salt. Oh -- and this purple pill. "Is this going to make me shrink like the 'Drink Me' potion in Alice In Wonderland?" Is that what you want it to do? "No." Then it won't. "What will it do?" Whatever you want it to. "It's a boner pill, isn't it?" Do I know you, or do I know you?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to The Saint, who agrees cross-stitching is a great way to relax and spend time with your grandma. Or, in my case, drinking gin and yelling at your soap operas.

