Animal Shelter Invents 'Kitty Bjorns' To Acclimate Feral Kittens To Human Interaction

"The idea was to have something that allow the kittens to socialize, and be hands-free, thus allowing staff and volunteers to multi-task (answering phones, talking with clients etc.)," Michael DeFina, communications and media relations officer at ARL Boston, told The Dodo. "The design allows the kitten to be flooded with stimuli in a safe way while being constantly monitored by whoever is wearing the vest.

Since ARL started using the vests, the process of socializing feral kittens has gotten so much faster -- so fast, in fact, that now feral kittens are ready for adoption in just 48 hours, and sometimes even sooner.

