Alien Blood!: Chlorosulfuric Acid Destroying A Tangerine

This is a video of chlorosulfuric acid eatings its way through a tangerine. Reminds you of xenomorph blood, doesn't it? Now let's see what it can do to a human finger. As it just so happens *ninja-sneaking up on sleeping roommate with a pair of garden shears* I happen to have one right here.

Chlorosulfuric acid (IUPAC name: sulfurochloridic acid) is the inorganic compound with the formula HSO3Cl. It is also known as chlorosulfonic acid, being the sulfonic acid of chlorine. It is a distillable, colorless liquid which is hygroscopic and a powerful lachrymator.

Seriously though, could you not have used one of those bodies donated to science to see what it would do to a finger? That's what I want my body used for when I die. Or to be cryogenically frozen before I die so I can be reanimated in the future to spread my wealth of knowledge to a whole new generation. And by wealth of knowledge I mean rabies. I was bitten by a raccoon. "Was it rabid?" That, or the angriest raccoon of all time.

