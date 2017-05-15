A Sugar Skull Automaton Made Out Of LEGO Pieces

Just five months early in time for Dia de los Muertos (Day Of The Dead), this is the automaton sugar skull made out of LEGO pieces by Darryl Friesen (aka Baronworks). It has over 100 spinning gears to make all the magic happen. Mesmerizing, isn't it? And by mesmerizing I mean incredibly hypnotizing. *finger snap* Who are you and where are my clothes?

Keep going for the whole video in case the gif wasn't enough. Also, are those all baby teeth?

