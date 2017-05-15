A Sugar Skull Automaton Made Out Of LEGO Pieces

May 15, 2017

Just five months early in time for Dia de los Muertos (Day Of The Dead), this is the automaton sugar skull made out of LEGO pieces by Darryl Friesen (aka Baronworks). It has over 100 spinning gears to make all the magic happen. Mesmerizing, isn't it? And by mesmerizing I mean incredibly hypnotizing. *finger snap* Who are you and where are my clothes?

Keep going for the whole video in case the gif wasn't enough. Also, are those all baby teeth?

Thanks to Jake The Worm, who was presumably the second Jake in line to choose his nickname (I would have gone with cake or steak).

  • Jenness

    I respect the amount of time and effort it took to build this.

    With that said, I don't like it and think it would go from creepy and a lot of work to pretty coll if they just would have added eyebrow bars that can move in a way that gives it a lot of different expressions.

