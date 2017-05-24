A Group Of Tiny Kittens Playing In A Pile Of Torn Up Paper

May 24, 2017

kittens-playing-in-paper.jpg

Sometimes you just need to see a bunch of kittens romping around and having the time of their little lives in a pile of torn up paper (in my mind they're all my delinquent bills I've been trying to ignore). It serves as an important reminder that life isn't that bad. Sure it sucks sometimes, but then there's this. I just bookmarked it to remind myself of that whenever I'm feeling down. I also just bookmarked a recipe for how to make copycat Chick-fil-A sandwiches at home for the same reason, so I might not the life coach you're looking for (I am though and we both know it).

Keep going for the video, and if it doesn't make you happy, you might want to seriously consider that manned mission to Mars, but I'm not sure what else earth has to offer.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees if people were actually all cats and dogs, well, that would be weird but still awesome.

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    There was a pimple popper vid in the collage after the kitty one was done. Good times.

  • That's based on your YouTube video viewing history, you gross freak.
    😂😂

  • GeneralDisorder

    My suggested videos were 4 different cat videos, a guy running with some moon rune title I can't read and a video titled "Summer Jeep Accessories".

    Edit: Holy-oh-fuck that moon rune title video (I think Polish) was great! https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    It's not my fault! My step daughter tags me to watch them!!!

  • AdvancePlays

    Kittens play with shredded paper while I play unfitting music

  • GeneralDisorder

    Sweet Dreams are made of kittens!

Read More: cats, count me in, having a great time, having the time of your life, i felt the soundtrack was value-add by the way but that's just my two cents and my two cents is actually a penny and a seashell, joy, pets, smiling, sure why not, that brought me much joy, video, whee!, your feel good video of the day
