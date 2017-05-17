A Beautiful Timelapse Of Flowers Blooming, Three Years In The Making

Seen here looking like something David Attenborough should be narrating, this is 'Spring', a stunning timelapse video created by filmmaker Jamie Scott capturing the blooming of hundreds of flowers over the course of the last three years. What do I have to show for the last three years? Around 6,000 Geekologie articles, a series of terrible life decisions and self-sabotage, and a dog. Plus a tumor that turned out to be an undescended bonus testicle that I was praying was actually a diamond or a lump of gold that the doctor would let me keep. Okay fine, that last one didn't happen. Would have been pretty sweet if it did though and it really was an uncut 80-carat diamond. *daydreaming about fantasy diamond nut* That thing would have solved so many problems.

