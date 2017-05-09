9-Year Old Dog Sets World Record For Fastest Time To Pop 100 Balloons

This is a video of whippet and good boy Toby setting the new Guinness World Record on his ninth birthday (happy birthday -- you don't look a day over three) for the fastest time to pop 100 balloons, with an impressive finish of 36.53 seconds. For reference, my dog lived the first part of her life on the streets so she's skittish and hates the sound of balloons popping. Or any other sudden noise louder than a whisper. One time she farted in her sleep and immediately jumped up and ran into a wall. She's absolutely perfect in every way is what I'm saying.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees the key to setting a good balloon popping time is utilizing all your feet and mouth. Dogs -- take note.